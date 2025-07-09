Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $562.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

