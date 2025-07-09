Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,912 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.08.

Adobe stock opened at $382.24 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

