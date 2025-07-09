Flossbach Von Storch SE Sells 13,294 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Flossbach Von Storch SE reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,842 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.08.

ADBE stock opened at $382.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.17. The stock has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

