Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Stryker by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.55.

Stryker Trading Down 0.7%

Stryker stock opened at $389.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $383.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.