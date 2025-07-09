Greenleaf Trust Sells 791 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.2%

AMAT stock opened at $194.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $255.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.35.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.65.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

