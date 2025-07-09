The Goldman Sachs Group’s (GS) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $627.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.0%

GS opened at $696.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $726.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $623.32 and a 200-day moving average of $593.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

