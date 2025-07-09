27,946 Shares in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Bought by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. Valero Energy makes up about 1.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $669,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15,395.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,950 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,376,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,077,000 after acquiring an additional 529,513 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $148.64 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.54.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 159.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.31.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

