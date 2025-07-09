iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,782 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $93,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.84. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.88 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

