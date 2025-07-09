Peapod Lane Capital LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,768 shares during the period. Fulgent Genetics makes up about 3.1% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,531,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after buying an additional 261,152 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 145,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 133,215 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 73,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLGT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $38,471.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 372,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,840.74. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,959. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $593.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

