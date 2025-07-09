Peapod Lane Capital LLC Grows Position in Cato Corporation (The) (NYSE:CATO)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its stake in Cato Corporation (The) (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78,058 shares during the period. Cato comprises 2.5% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peapod Lane Capital LLC owned about 3.27% of Cato worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cato by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cato by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 142,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cato in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cato during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cato by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cato alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Cato Price Performance

Cato stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 5,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,703. Cato Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $170.24 million for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%.

Cato Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cato Corporation (The) (NYSE:CATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.