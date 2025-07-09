Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.69. The stock had a trading volume of 167,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,101. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.