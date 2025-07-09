Contrasting Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) and Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Buenaventura Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $217.60 million 7.16 -$31.48 million ($0.26) -20.70 Buenaventura Mining $1.15 billion 3.57 $402.69 million $1.89 8.60

Profitability

Buenaventura Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Endeavour Silver. Endeavour Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Buenaventura Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Buenaventura Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver -29.07% 1.18% 0.80% Buenaventura Mining 39.60% 9.19% 6.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Endeavour Silver and Buenaventura Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 1 3 3 3.29 Buenaventura Mining 0 1 1 0 2.50

Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.28%. Buenaventura Mining has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.11%. Given Endeavour Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Buenaventura Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Buenaventura Mining has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Buenaventura Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Buenaventura Mining beats Endeavour Silver on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Buenaventura Mining

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces monohydrate manganese sulphate; and operates hydroelectric power plants. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.