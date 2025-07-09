Peapod Lane Capital LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,792 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group makes up about 2.3% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Peapod Lane Capital LLC owned 1.33% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

WHG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,504. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $152.18 million, a P/E ratio of 539.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56.

Westwood Holdings Group last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

