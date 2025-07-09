Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 228.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BXM Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

IGM traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.30. 40,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,609. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $113.89.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

