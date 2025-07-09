Main Street Research LLC Trims Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 152,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 79,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 96,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 73,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,056. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

