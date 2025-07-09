SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Boosted by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973,797 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 6.9% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.85% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $215,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.88. 162,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,146. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

