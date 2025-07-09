Lbp Am Sa Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.96.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

