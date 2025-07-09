Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,698 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth about $3,402,151,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CocaCola by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,802,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,756 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CocaCola by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,566,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at CocaCola
In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola
CocaCola Price Performance
NYSE:KO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,861,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,174,366. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71. The company has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
CocaCola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.
CocaCola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
