Main Street Research LLC Purchases Shares of 17,280 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 10,728,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,494,000 after purchasing an additional 497,728 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 534.9% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 240,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 202,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,491,000. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,481,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,493,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 47,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,185. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.10. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $48.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

