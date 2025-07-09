Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 10.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price shot up 10.2% on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $7.25 to $8.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Endeavour Silver traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.34. 3,673,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,058,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXK. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
