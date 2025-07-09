Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Decreased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $613,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,282,283.36. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,235 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.87. The stock had a trading volume of 881,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.51. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

