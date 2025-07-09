Main Street Research LLC Buys Shares of 7,000 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 114,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Trimble Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of TRMB traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.81. 89,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,651. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.67. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.45 million. Trimble had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,590. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the sale, the director owned 17,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.