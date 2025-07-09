Main Street Research LLC Sells 52 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,274. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

