Alpha Financial Partners LLC Sells 34,189 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,189 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.0% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 363,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

