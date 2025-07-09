Main Street Research LLC Invests $32.15 Million in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 119,768 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,151,000. SAP comprises about 2.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SAP by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

SAP Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $310.83. The company had a trading volume of 150,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $194.93 and a twelve month high of $311.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.