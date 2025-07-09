Main Street Research LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 202,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,885,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 58.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,071,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 311,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.31. 622,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,249,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average is $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

