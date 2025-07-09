Alpha Financial Partners LLC Sells 957 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.34 and its 200-day moving average is $115.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

