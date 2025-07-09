Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Graco worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Graco by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 128.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 43.6% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,049.60. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GGG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.98 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Graco’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGG

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.