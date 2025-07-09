Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO) Stock Holdings Increased by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,597 shares during the quarter. Rentokil Initial comprises 6.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.16% of Rentokil Initial worth $18,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,866 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,258,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,453,000 after buying an additional 1,084,845 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $24,297,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,091,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 570,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LP raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,090,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,246,000 after purchasing an additional 540,287 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTO traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 26,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $34.07.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rentokil Initial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

