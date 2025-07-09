Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 634,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,840,000 after purchasing an additional 71,565 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 222.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 157,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IVE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.57. The stock had a trading volume of 48,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.49 and a 200 day moving average of $190.06. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.