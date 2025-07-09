Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Rollins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 56.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Rollins by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $464,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $55.51. 189,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,605. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

