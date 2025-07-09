Topsail Wealth Management LLC Has $611,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 161.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 566,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,884,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 250,898 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Argus raised shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

NIKE Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:NKE opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

