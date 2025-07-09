Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $138.43 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average of $133.54.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

