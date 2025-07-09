Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 1.35% of The Korea Fund worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Korea Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Trading Up 0.2%

KF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. 512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,047. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

