Principal Securities Inc. Has $6.37 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6,536.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,745,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,395,000 after buying an additional 3,689,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after buying an additional 1,392,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,243,000 after buying an additional 932,713 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,050,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,106,000 after buying an additional 889,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,411,000 after purchasing an additional 679,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

