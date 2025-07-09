Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 628,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC now owns 240,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $40.53.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

