Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,640,000 after buying an additional 2,620,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754,386 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,533,000 after buying an additional 330,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,458,000 after buying an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,101 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

