Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $10.77 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.76.

Humana Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $235.23 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.34 and a 200-day moving average of $258.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.23 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 25.04%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.