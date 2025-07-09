Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on STRZ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Starz Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Starz Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starz Entertainment
Insider Buying and Selling
Starz Entertainment Trading Up 2.5%
NASDAQ:STRZ opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.91. Starz Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.98.
About Starz Entertainment
Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Starz Entertainment
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Yield Generators: 3 Stocks Enhancing Shareholder Value
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Chime Financial: Analysts Ring In—And It’s a Buy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Palantir’s Revenue Surge to $1B: Growth vs. Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Starz Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starz Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.