Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2025

Shares of Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STRZ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Starz Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Starz Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starz Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joshua W. Sapan purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,890. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. sold 353,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $4,999,676.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starz Entertainment Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:STRZ opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.91. Starz Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

About Starz Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starz Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starz Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.