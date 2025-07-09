Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STRZ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Starz Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Starz Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Get Starz Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starz Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling

Starz Entertainment Trading Up 2.5%

In other news, Director Joshua W. Sapan purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,890. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. sold 353,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $4,999,676.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:STRZ opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.91. Starz Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

About Starz Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starz Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starz Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.