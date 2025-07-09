Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $18,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,402,000. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,213.7% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 222,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,626,000 after purchasing an additional 215,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,366,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,077 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,933,000 after acquiring an additional 116,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 987,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,442,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.67.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

