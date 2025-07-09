Fitness Stocks To Consider – July 8th

Apple, PDD, and lululemon athletica are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of companies whose core business involves health and fitness products and services—ranging from gym operators and athletic apparel brands to equipment manufacturers and digital workout platforms. By investing in these stocks, investors seek exposure to the growing wellness market, with performance tied to consumer exercise habits, technological trends in connected fitness and overall discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.01. 42,021,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,536,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.13. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.31. 5,251,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,948,686. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.60. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $155.67.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

LULU traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $238.54. 2,302,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,511. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $219.97 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.51.

