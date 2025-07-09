America Movil (NYSE:AMX) Given New $20.40 Price Target at UBS Group

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $19.60 to $20.40 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

AMX has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, America Movil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

NYSE AMX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 112,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. America Movil has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion. America Movil had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that America Movil will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of America Movil in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America Movil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America Movil in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America Movil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

