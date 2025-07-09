First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Acquires 447 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $623.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $627.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $629.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

