Truist Financial Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $64.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.1%

CMG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 483,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,758,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

