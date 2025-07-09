Trium Capital LLP Grows Stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Trium Capital LLP grew its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Owens Corning comprises approximately 0.2% of Trium Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $208,519,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Owens Corning by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,337,000 after buying an additional 414,770 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $51,400,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,220,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Owens Corning by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,659,000 after purchasing an additional 272,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $144.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning Inc has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.19.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.30.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

