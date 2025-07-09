Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($2.04) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 153 ($2.08) to GBX 157 ($2.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BEG

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock traded down GBX 2.03 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 119.47 ($1.62). 1,616,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,774. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.02. The stock has a market cap of £190.23 million, a PE ratio of 130.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 83.08 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 124 ($1.69).

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 11 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Begbies Traynor Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Begbies Traynor Group will post 10.1495972 EPS for the current year.

About Begbies Traynor Group

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.