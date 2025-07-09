Ramiah Investment Group Purchases Shares of 10,131 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ramiah Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Ramiah Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,762,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after buying an additional 53,494 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after buying an additional 141,397 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 427,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after buying an additional 174,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 232,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

