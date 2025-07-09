Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Source Capital worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Source Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Stock Performance

SOR stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,536. Source Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $46.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

About Source Capital

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.87%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

