Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Orion were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,638,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,946,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,171,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 1,256.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 30.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:OEC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. 11,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,543. Orion S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78.

Orion Announces Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.31). Orion had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Orion’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OEC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Orion Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Articles

