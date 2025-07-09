Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,727 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT opened at $102.91 on Wednesday. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research lowered shares of Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

